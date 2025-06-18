Linear Sales Terms and Conditions

Standard Terms for Linear Sales Orders (Download PDF)

TV One – Standard Terms for Linear Sales Orders

(v1; rev. 5.2025)

Please review the terms and conditions (below) that apply to Buyer’s recent media buy. By placing this order, Buyer agrees to these terms.

1. Payment Terms. Buyer must provide credit information for both Buyer’s Agency and Buyer’s client to TV One Networks’ finance department. Invoice payment terms are “Net 30 days”.

2. Flighting, Traffic Instructions and Allocations. Buyer must deliver all flighting specifications to TV One Networks in writing at least 30 days before the start of the quarter. Any revisions to flighting specifications thereafter will be subject to inventory availability, and the Network will not be able to guarantee requested allocations. If TV One Networks receives traffic instructions or allocations less than five business days prior to the scheduled air-date, then any associated inventory will be subject to cancelation and/or rescheduling (and for clarity, no unit will air based on traffic instructions without matching allocations). TV One Networks will accept a maximum of three competitors per advertiser to accommodate separation requests. All of Buyer’s advertising materials be delivered to TV One Networks no later than three business days prior to the scheduled air-date. All of Buyer’s advertising materials must conform to TV One Networks’ technical, legal and operational policies and are subject to approval by TV One Networks’ standards and practices representatives.

3. Ad Materials. All Ad materials shall be furnished by the Buyer. Buyer is responsible for paying all license fees, required royalty payments and production costs for the use of the ad copy, artwork, or other content (“Ad Materials”).

4. Programming Changes. In the event of any change to TV One Networks’ programming schedules, TV One Networks will attempt to place the affected inventory in similar programming and/or maintain the affected inventory’s presence in the time period, in each case subject to good faith discussions with Buyer.

5. Cancellation Options. TV One Networks may grant cancellation options for designated Upfront partnerships. Where applicable, cancellation options must be exercised via written notice at least 60 days prior to the start of the respective quarter and in accordance with the quarterly cancellation parameters, unless client specific cancellation terms are negotiated by the Network and Buyer and memorialized in writing agreed to by both parties.

6. Stewardship and Shortfalls. TV One Networks will post delivery status of guaranteed impressions quarterly, and the MSA and actuals will typically be delivered ninety (90) days following the close of the quarter. In the event of any shortfall in guaranteed impressions in a given quarter, as Buyer’s sole remedy, TV One Networks may (i) make available make-goods through the scheduling of recapturable audience deficiency units (ADUs), or other advertising units of equivalent value on TV One Networks, and/or other Urban One television, radio and/or digital properties and CTV impressions generated by TV One programming on third party platforms and/or (ii) provide a proportionate refund for amounts already paid, in each case subject to good faith discussions with Buyer. In the event TV One Networks elects to make available make-goods pursuant to clause (i) above, TV One Networks will use commercially reasonable efforts to provide such make-goods within 12 months after the start of the original paid flight, and Buyer will have the option to include ads in such make-good inventory. Other than TV One Networks’ obligations in the foregoing sentence, TV One will not be liable for any shortfall in impressions remaining after such 12-month period, at which time any obligations for any such ADU and/or impression shortfalls and/or related make-goods will automatically expire.

7. Request for Reconciliations and Makegoods. TV One must receive written requests for reconciliation, credits or makegoods resulting from discrepancies which are believed to exist, within ninety (90) days following delivery of the post-run logs. Upon timely receipt, the parties will work together in good faith to facilitate reconciliation.

8. Indemnity.

(a) By TV One Networks . TV One Networks will defend, indemnify, and hold harmless Buyer and Buyer’s Agency, and each of its affiliates and representatives from damages, liabilities, costs, and expenses (including reasonable attorneys’ fees) (collectively, “Losses”) resulting from any claim, judgment, or proceeding (collectively, “Claims”) brought by a Third Party and resulting from (i) advertising materials provided by TV One Networks for an ad (and not by the Buyer, Buyer’s Agency (“Media Company Advertising Materials”) that: (A) violate any applicable law, regulation, judicial or administrative action, or the right of a third party; or (B) are defamatory or obscene. Notwithstanding the foregoing, TV One Networks will not be liable for any Losses resulting from Claims to the extent that such Claims result from (1) TV One Networks customization of ads or Advertising Materials based upon specifications, materials, or information provided by the Buyer, or Buyer’s Agency’s, and/or each of its affiliates and/or representatives, or (2) a user viewing an ad outside of the targeting set forth on the IO, which viewing is not directly attributable to TV One Networks serving such Ad in breach of such targeting.

(b) By Buyer . Buyer will defend, indemnify, and hold harmless TV One and each of its affiliates and representatives from Losses resulting from any Claims brought by a third party resulting from (i) Buyer’s violation of policies (to the extent the terms of such policies have been provided (e.g., by making such policies available by providing a URL) via email or other affirmative means, to Agency or Advertiser at least 14 days prior to the violation giving rise to the Claim), or (ii) the content or subject matter of any ad or advertising materials to the extent used by TV One in accordance with these Terms or a sales order.

(c) By Buyer’s Agency . Agency represents and warrants that it has the authority as Buyer’s agent to bind Buyer to these Terms and each sales order, and that all of Agency’s actions related to these Terms and each sales order will be within the scope of such agency. Agency will defend, indemnify, and hold harmless TV One and each of its Affiliates and Representatives from Losses resulting from (i) Agency’s alleged breach of the foregoing sentence, or (ii) Claims brought by a third party alleging that Agency has breached its express, Agency-specific obligations.

(d) Procedure . The indemnified party(s) will promptly notify the indemnifying party of all Claims of which it becomes aware (provided that a failure or delay in providing such notice will not relieve the indemnifying party’s obligations except to the extent such party is prejudiced by such failure or delay), and will: (i) provide reasonable cooperation to the indemnifying party at the indemnifying party’s expense in connection with the defense or settlement of all Claims; and (ii) be entitled to participate at its own expense in the defense of all Claims. The indemnified party(s) agrees that the indemnifying party will have sole and exclusive control over the defense and settlement of all Claims; provided, however, the indemnifying party will not acquiesce to any judgment or enter into any settlement, either of which imposes any obligation or liability on an indemnified party(s) without its prior written consent.

9. Limitation of Liability. Excluding Agency’s, and Advertiser’s, respective indemnification obligations or intentional misconduct or gross negligence by Agency, Advertiser, or Media Company, in no event will any party be liable for any consequential, indirect, incidental, punitive, special, or exemplary damages whatsoever, including, but not limited to, damages for loss of profits, business interruption, loss of information, and the like, incurred by another party arising out of a sales order, even if such party has been advised of the possibility of such damages.

10. General Provisions. This letter is made subject to all applicable federal, state and municipal laws and regulations now or hereafter in force and shall be construed according to the laws of the State of Maryland, without regard to conflicts of law rules. Each party submits to the exclusive jurisdiction and venue in the courts of Montgomery County, Maryland. This letter, including the rights under this letter, may not be assigned or transferred by Buyer, Buyer’s agency, any party acting on Buyer’s behalf, or Buyer’s client without the written consent of TV One Networks, nor shall TV One Networks be required to perform hereunder for the benefit of any advertiser or product other than the advertiser and the advertiser’s products named in this letter. Without limiting the foregoing, neither Buyer nor Buyer’s client is authorized to resell Buyer’s media or any portion thereof. This letter contains the complete and final agreement between Buyer and TV One Networks and supersedes any other oral or written agreements between Buyer and TV One Networks on the same subject matter. waiver by TV One Networks of any provision or breach of any provision hereof shall not constitute a general waiver of any right hereunder. Any provision of this letter which is held by any court to be void or illegal shall in no way affect, impair or invalidate any other provision hereof and the remaining provisions shall remain in full force and effect.