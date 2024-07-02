Rev. Al Sharpton Blasts Democrats Upset With Biden Debate Performance, Says “Stop Whining”

Reverend Al Sharpton had some terse words for Democrats upset over President Joe Biden’s debate performance, telling them not to be hasty.

The debate performance of President Joe Biden Thursday (June 27), against Donald Trump has prompted a wave of concern among Democrats and the left, with some calling for Biden to drop out for another candidate in the November elections. Reverend Al Sharpton firmly disagreed with that position on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, saying that such talk helps Trump more than they realize. “He had a bad night, he had a terrible night, but do we not say, ‘Wait a minute, he helped to preserve and maintain affordable care, he fought for police reform giving the executive order on George Floyd, brought unemployment numbers down after a catastrophe that Donald Trump handed us,’” Sharpton said to the panel.

“Record low Black unemployment numbers,” he added. “Really all the things: infrastructure bill, inflation bill. We’re not going to give him the weekend to see if he can recover?” The civil rights activist then exclaimed, “I think that we cannot — we have to stop whining and start winning. The whiners and the winners are the ones that have to make a choice in this case.” Sharpton would conclude by presenting a scenario of what could happen at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago if Biden were to step down. “The other part, and I’ll finish, is that what happens if he steps out?” he asked. “We going to have a riotous convention? We going to have this crowd against this crowd against this crowd? All Donald Trump has to do is sit back, get a Big Mac, and watch the Democrats destroy themselves.”

Sharpton held fast to that sentiment as he sat down for an interview with MSNBC’s Nicole Wallace Friday (June 28). “What I say to all these people talking about a brokered convention or should he step out, I say one, that’s up to him. But second, who steps in that you can tell me can beat Donald Trump?” he said. “The only one I’ve known to ever beat him is Joe Biden.”

Rev. Al Sharpton Blasts Democrats Upset With Biden Debate Performance, Says “Stop Whining” was originally published on hiphopwired.com