Accountant (Silver Spring, MD – Hyrbrid Remote)

RESPONSIBILITIES:

TV One Payroll:

• Liaison between TV One HR & Urban One Payroll to process TV One payroll changes to include new hire documentation, terminations, personnel status, bonus & commission payments

• Ensure appropriate changes and approvals are submitted timely and accurately each pay period, requiring review of pay registers and obtaining additional approval from CFO or Controller

TV One Expense Reporting:

• Corporate card administrator, manage the function of corporate card issuance and cancellation, training, fraud activity and inquiries.

• Review and report monthly on corporate card usage for financial statement closing

• Ensure the collection of appropriate levels of management review and backup is obtained for employee corporate card charges and expense reimbursements

• Review employee charges to determine whether they are in line with company policy and communicate findings to management

TV One & CLEO TV Ad Sales:

• Reporting invoice adjustments to MSA (CPost)

ACCOUNTING:

• Record accruals for employee credit card usage and expense reimbursements monthly

• Other duties as assigned

KNOWLEDGE/SKILLS/ABILITIES:

• Ability to effectively communicate technical information to non-financial users at various levels of management verbally and in writing

• Desire/ability to work with a variety of computer applications

• Ability to manage processes and meet deadlines.

• Proficiency in Microsoft Excel and Word is required; Lawson/Infor and ADP software experience is strongly preferred.

• Excellent verbal and written communication skills

• Complies with Network and Urban One’s mandatory trainings and adheres to related course deadlines.

• Legally authorized to work in the United States.

EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE:

Experience in payroll processing required; general ledger accounting including monthly closing processes.

