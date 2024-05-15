Erica Campbell Earns Five Nominations as Stellar Awards Unveils Nominees

The Stellar Awards, the biggest night in gospel music, just unveiled its nominees after two rounds of voting by the Stellar Gospel Music Academy. This year is shaping up to be a fantastic one for Erica Campbell – she snagged a whopping five nominations!

The Stellar Awards celebrate all corners of gospel music, from traditional sounds to contemporary styles, Christian hip-hop, and everything in between. This year’s ceremony is the grand finale of a week-long gospel music celebration in Las Vegas! From July 17th to 20th, there will be 20 sanctioned events leading up to the main event on July 20th at the Orleans Arena. The show’s performers and hosts haven’t been announced yet, but with such a talented pool of nominees, it’s sure to be a night to remember.

Here at Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell, we’re especially excited for Erica and the show itself! Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell is nominated for Syndicated Gospel Radio Show of the Year, which is fantastic news. But Erica’s individual achievements are just as exciting – she’s also nominated in four other categories:

Song of the Year

Contemporary Album of the Year

Music Video of the Year

Urban Single/Performance of the Year

Congrats, Erica!

The Stellar Awards are a wonderful way to recognize the incredible work of gospel music artists, songwriters, producers, and everyone who keeps the genre thriving. We’re so grateful for the Stellar Awards’ recognition of both ‘Get Up! Mornings’ with Erica Campbell and Erica’s solo work. We can’t wait to celebrate all the amazing nominees this year, and you can bet we’ll have all the latest award show news right here on Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell.

Tickets are now available for the 39th Annual Stellar Awards at www.stellarawards.com and for all Stellar weekend activities at www.stellarplusexperience.com. Join us for the unforgettable taping of this spectacular event at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 20th! Don’t miss your chance to witness the most electrifying night in gospel music

