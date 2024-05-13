‘Top Boy’ Wins Best Drama At 2024 BAFTA TV Awards

CLOSE

Top Boy, the popular British crime drama spanning five seasons [series], concluded in 2023 with plenty of fanfare. At the 2024 BAFTA TV Awards, Top Boy took home the Best Drama Series honors with one of its stars saying they would consider appearing in a spinoff if the creators move ahead.

As seen on Deadline, Top Boy edged out other critical darlings such as Slow Horses from Apple TV+, along with Happy Valley and The Gold, both appearing on the BBC. It was a good night for the crime drama written by Ronan Bennett as Jasmine Jobson won the Best Supporting Actress BAFTA for her role as Jaq Lawrence. Jobson has been nominated three times for the award before her win and the third time was the charm.

Ashley Waters, who stars as Dushane, and Kane Robinson, who played Sully, also shined in the series. Robinson was also nominated for the Leading Actor award. Jobson, who most recently starred in TV1’s Platform 7, told Deadline that she’s interested in reprising her role as Jaq.

“Netflix haven’t come to me. All I will say is: if Netflix are on it, I’m down [for it],” Jobson said. “I was struggling to let go of Jaq, so if they want to bring it back, let’s do it, but it’s out of my hands.”

Bennett said in an earlier interview that some discussions about the spinoff with Netflix occurred but nothing was confirmed regarding a new series.

Catch up with Top Boy on Netflix.

—

Photo: Netflix

