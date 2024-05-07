HB Style Squad: The Best And Worst Met Gala 2024 Looks

The 2024 Met Gala red carpet came and went, but we’re still talking about all the standout fashion moments from fashion’s biggest night.

The dress code for the 2024 Met Gala was “garden in time,” allowing its attendees to interpret the theme through storybook-inspired florals on the green carpet. Co-chair Zendaya wowed in not one extravagant look but two that showed off her eccentric approach to fashion in collaboration with her longtime stylist, the image architect Law Roach. Roach also made an appearance rocking his signature inches in a sleek buss down.

Men also represented on the green carpet. Ben Simmons and Jaden Smith showed off their style in Thom Browne, while Met Gala staple Lewis Hamilton dazzled in custom Burberry and Usher took a page out of an Alexander McQueen storybook.

Headpieces were also on trend at the 2024 Met Gala with Cardi B, Erykah Badu, and Willow Smith incorporated the headdresses into their look. All of which, made the Met Gala carpet an interesting talking point.

From Cardi B’s grand entrance to Tyla’s Balmain dress constructed of sand, and Doja Cat’s head-turning wet look, style experts Shamika Sanders, Char Masona, Darryl Glover, and Marsha B. break down the night’s most-talked-about fashion moments on this inaugural episode of HB Style Squad.

About HB’s Style Squad

At HelloBeautiful, we consider fashion a spectator sport and we live to flex our commentary skills while discussing the most illustrious red-carpet fashions. The lights, the lewks, the a-list attendees, oh the glory! We’re turning our passion about fashion and style into a series; for us, by us. Introducing, HB’s Style Squad — our (read: Black) version of Fashion Police, sans the insults. In the words of Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon, we’re keeping it as reasonably shady.

Hosted by HB’s editorial director of style and beauty, Shamika Sanders, HB’s Style Squad will feature a rotating gang of industry insiders ranging from editors to celebrity stylists, hairstylists, nail techs, jewelers, and more; each offering their unique opinions on the fashion landscape.

What better time to launch HB’s Style Squad than the first Monday in May?! The Met Gala is the Super Bowl of fashion and we’re ready to play. And since we’re always thinking of ways to elevate our content, we’re going to continue to serve our audience with style. Shamika Sanders, HB’s senior editor Marsha Badger, our social media manager Charlene Mason and celebrity costume designer Darryl Glover assembled on a panel to discuss the hottest 2024 Met Gala looks in real time.

Watch the full episode, here.

