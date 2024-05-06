Check Out SZA’s New Sunglasses Edit With Quay Australia

CLOSE

SZA is making summer a little cooler as the newest spokesmodel for Quay sunglasses. While touring overseas, the Grammy-winner dropped a new edit with the Australian accessory brand on May 1.

SZA’s collaboration is the newest celebrity partnership from the company, which has worked with other Black Hollywood music “it” girls, like Lizzo. The two have teamed up to unveil eight fabulous frames available now. Styles range from $65 to $105.

“When I think of Quay, I think confident, playful and stylish,” The “Kill Bill” singer said in a press statement. “This edit with Quay has been an incredible opportunity to partner on. Self-expression is in our nature—I hope fans feel empowered to make their own rules and find styles that resonate with all the different sides of them.”

See SZA’s “lil edit thingy“ with Quay, as she describes it on Instagram, below.

SZA dishes her sunglasses with ‘Nylon ‘ magazine. The artist says that her mother told her that sunglasses block energy.

Taking a break from her tour, SZA sat down with Nylon magazine to discuss her new accessory collaboration. Our favorite big hair slayer told the publication about how the collection came to be and her mother’s influence on the line.

“I just picked what I would generally wear,“ SZA told the lifestyle publication. “My mom always told me that wearing sunglasses blocks people from seeing your energy and from connecting with you. I didn’t grow up wearing a lot of them, but now they’re so fun. I’m learning how to accessorize them, how to add them to my personality.”

The sunglasses spokesmodel also dished on her favorite pairs from the line. She continued, “I love ones that are easier to see through, and if they’re really big on my face. My favorite pair from this collab is the visor [“On Set”]. They’re so cute. I [also] feel like a classic Inspector Gadget, like a slim, black pair, that’s another great shape where I feel it’s fire for day and night. You can go formal, to secretive, to secret agent, to also sexy. It’s divine.”

According to WWD, SZA is gifting five sets of two tickets to the Governors Ball Music Festival as part of the new fashion partnership. Details will be posted to Quay’s Instagram page soon.

HB, what do you think? Are you copping SZA’s new shades?

