Shaquille O’Neal & Allen Iverson Tease Return Of Jay-Z & 50 Cent Reebok Sneakers

This new crop of sneakerheads may not know it, but the Jay-Z and G-Unit Reebok sneakers were big back in the early 2000s. It looks like we might get to see them hit shelves again if Shaq and A.I. have anything to say about it.

In a recent episode of Sneaker Shopping With Complex, the President and VP of Reebok’s basketball division, Shaquille O’Neal and Allen Iverson gave us older Hip-Hop heads a ray of hope when they suggested they’d be willing to retro Jay-Z’s “S. Dot” silhouettes and 50 Cent’s “G-Unit” sneakers. After Joe La Puma brought up the topic of Jay-Z pulling out a pair of S. Dot’s for his outfit at the Super Bowl a few weeks ago, Shaquille chimed in saying, “We know Jay-Z. Jay-Z if you watchin’ we wanna holla at cha. ” To which Iverson added, “That’s right,” suggesting that a business offer for a retro of the classic S. Dot’s might be on the table.

Looking to make another retro possibly happen, La Puma then asked if it was possible that the “G-Unit” sneakers could also see a return to shelves with Shaq saying, “Of course, so 50, when I call you, holla, Jay-Z, we’ll be calling ya. We definitely want to give the fans and the consumer what they want, but we’re also gonna be coming with new styles and new technologies. But, shout out to Jay-Z, shout out to 50 Cent. We definitely will be having a conversation with them very soon.”

Real talk, this needs to happen.

As to whether or not Jay and 50 would be willing to have Reebok retro their classic sneakers remains to be seen, but if they do, don’t be surprised if everyone you see rocking the S. Dot’s or G-Unit sneakers are over the age of 30 and 40. Just sayin’.

Check out Shaq and A.I. talk about the S. Dot’s and G-Unit sneakers below around the 7-minute mark, and let us know if you’d cop any of those kicks in the comments section.

