Sometimes there’s nothing better than when a man and his woman work together on a professional project of some sort and it seems like A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have gone that route as they’ve just released a short film for Riri’s Fenty Lux Balm line.

Dubbed Born to Steal: Yours, Mine, Ours, the black-and-white clip features the two lovebirds in a swanky atmosphere in which Rihanna goes through A$AP’s wardrobe looking for some spiffy duds to “steal.” Stepping out the house in A$AP’s stolen blazer to flashing lights we assume are from the paparazzi, Rocky looks on from the second floor window as he throws on some lip balm that’s surely from his “Blazer Bandit” baby mama’s Fenty Lux line.

We can’t even front, this was cute, heartwarming and seductive all at the same time. Props to these two for collaborating on this little intimate promotional clip. While we love it y’all know Drake somewhere salty as hell about it. Maybe Rihanna should send Drizzy some of her lip balm cause y’all know too much salt will make your lips dry as hell. Just sayin.’

Check out the Born to Steal: Yours, Mine, Ours ad and let us know your thoughts on the clip in the comments section below.

A$AP Rocky & Rihanna Star In Cute Short Film For Fenty Lux Beauty Line was originally published on hiphopwired.com