Louis Vuitton Unveils Capsule Collection Designed By Tyler, The Creator

You can add Louis Vuitton to the list of brands Tyler, The Creator has created with. The rapper has designed a capsule for the luxury label.

As reported by GQ magazine the songwriter has been given the greenlight by Pharrell Williams to design a forthcoming drop. This week the Paris, France based brand unveiled his vision and it is clear his fingerprints are all over these items. Included in the collection are ready to wear clothing including t-shirts, button-ups, jackets, knitted sweaters, sets, accessories and more. As expected the capsule also includes a variety of leather pieces ranging from trunks, weekend bags and of course golf bags.

In an exclusive statement via email to Women’s Wear Daily Pharrell Williams explained why the collaboration made so sense. “Tyler has been my close friend and collaborator for years. I admire his eye and we’ve always connected on music, fashion and jewelry. He doesn’t shy away from doing something interesting and different” he said. “Tyler already had a strong relationship with the maison when Virgil was here, and this spring collection intentionally builds on this and strengthens our LVers community of incredible minds and artists who understand our vision and appreciate the history and Virgil’s impact like Tyler does,” he added.

This is not the first time Tyler, The Creator has worked with Louis Vuitton. Back in 2022 scored the runway fashion show for their fall collection; the last one designed by the late great Virgil Abloh. The Tyler, The Creator Louis Vuitton capsule collection will be available globally on March 27.

