CLOSE

It seems that Louis Vuitton will continue to tap into sports to bring their brand to life. They have announced Victor Wembanyama as their newest brand ambassador.

GQ magazine is reporting that the San Antonio Spurs rookie will be the newest face of the luxury label. In an exclusive interview with the men’s lifestyle publication, Victor Wembanyama detailed his enthusiasm about the opportunity. “To me, it’s the best,” he said. “It’s the best partner I can think of.” He went on to further explain why the move made so much sense to him. “I wanted a meaningful partnership,” he added. “To me it made a lot of sense to partner with LV—you know, French excellence. The expertise is something that I feel very much attracted to.”

The brand also detailed why the French native was an obvious choice for this ambassador role. “Striving for excellence and with a perpetual honing of craft, Victor joins Louis Vuitton on a journey of shared values and aligned ambitions. Like Louis Vuitton himself, the young athlete has blazed a trail, excelling in a career that is only just beginning,” the official press release read. This is not the first time the apparel company has tapped into high profile athletes of color. Last month LeBron James starred in a campaign for Pharrell Williams’ LV Spring/Summer 2024 collection. In 2021 global tennis phenomenon Naomi Osaka was named a brand ambassador for the maison.

Louis Vuitton Announces Victor Wembanyama As A Brand Ambassador was originally published on hiphopwired.com