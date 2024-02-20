Marley Music: YG Marley Scores Breakout Hit With Help From His Legendary Mom Lauryn Hill

CLOSE

YG Marley scored a breakout hit “Praise Jah in the Moonlight” with help from his legendary mom, Lauryn Hill. The son of Rohan Marley and Hill, YG is forging his own path in music with his music but fans still draw comparisons to his grandad Bob Marley. Watch a viral video of YG’s performance inside.

Jamaican American singer and songwriter, Joshua Omaru Marley, is known professionally as YG Marley. He is the son of rapper Lauryn Hill and football player Rohan Marley, and the grandson of reggae pioneer Bob Marley.

The 23 year old singer recently shared a stage with his mom to perform his hit song “Praise Jah in the Moonlight.” The debut single from YG Marley was released shortly after Christmas on Dec. 27, 2023. “Praise Jah” exploded on streaming, garnering 1.28 million official on-demand streams during the period of Jan. 12-16, according to Billboard. That marks a whopping 176.4% increase in streams from the previous period (Jan. 5-9).

The single was co-written by Marley and Hill. It includes elements of Bob Marely & The Wailers’ “Crisis,” earning the music icon composer and lyricist credits. The song’s iconic credits has quickly made its rounds on social media with fans glorifying the Marley musical lineage and embracing YG’s reggae influence with the record.

With the release of Bob Marley’s biopic, Bob Marley: One Love, the Marley family has become a great interest to the public. Fans are curious about Bob Marley’s life and legacy, which lives on through his children and grandchildren like YG.

YG’s musical trajectory is something to marvel in. With the help of his mother’s latest tour, he was able to perform “Praise Jah” several times before the record was out, garnering even more adoration on and offline.

Marley’s single hit No. 1 on Spotify’s Global and U.S. Viral 50 charts and will liely grow into a true breakout hit for YG Marley.

Check out a viral video of YG Marley performing with his mom Lauryn Hill via Escape Tracks below:

