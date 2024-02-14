‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Trailer Breaks Record As Most Viewed Trailer Of All-Time

CLOSE

On Sunday (Feb. 11), comic book fans were elated when Marvel Studios finally dropped the first trailer for the highly-anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine. And judging from the amount of views the trailer got online, it might very well do Avengers: Endgame numbers at the box office.

Deadline is reporting that in just 24 hours after it was released online, the trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine was viewed a whopping 365 million times! The amount of views sets the new record as it beat out Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s original record of 355 million views. Deadpool & Wolverine actually broke that record in a single day. Amazing.

In Deadpool & Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds resumes his roles as the Merc With A Mouth while Hugh Jackman reprises his place in the MCU as Wolverine aka Logan. Although we didn’t get to see Jackman in all his Wolverine glory, we did get to see his shadow at the end of the trailer. Couple that with scenes that include the heroes from the main Marvel Cinematic Universe, our first look at the main villain, Cassandra Nova, and fans swearing that Doctor Doom made a quick appearance, the trailer is loaded with reasons to keep re-watching to catch whatever Easter eggs they could find. So yeah, we’re not surprised it got viewed that many times in a short amount of time.

That being said, tickets for the film should be hard to come by whenever pre-sales go live. With the film slated to release July 26, expect them to go on sale in May or June. Be ready, y’all. Hype for this film still hasn’t even hit fever pitch. Once it does, it might be over.

Are you hype for Deadpool & Wolverine? Let us know in the comments section below.

