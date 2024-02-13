Porsha Williams Will Return To ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’

CLOSE

Season 16 of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” is shaping up with the return of former cast member and celebrity favorite Porsha Williams Guobadia. Bravo broke the news on February 13 to the delight of many fans.

“Porsha Williams Guobadia is a multi-hyphenate, and we are fortunate to collaborate and tap into her creativity and passion through this partnership,” said a Bravo representative to the press. “Our audience has supported and admired Porsha as she so authentically, hilariously, and vulnerably shared her life over the years, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome her back to the NBCU family.”

Porsha was a RHOA cast member for nine seasons before her exit. Her stylish antics, outspoken nature, matter-of-fact delivery, and controversial love interests often grabbed the hearts of fans. Porsha always had a storyline and interesting friends and family to pull in.

And she never backed down to another castmate. Real franchise fans will never forget Porsha Luther King or the spat between Porsha and Kenya Moore that started the nickname.

As rumors swirled about disappointed fans, failing ratings, and cast member shakeups, it’s obvious why Porsha’s name kept returning to recent conversations. There are so many top moments created by the returning housewife.

“I’m looking forward to being back on The Real Housewives of Atlanta and showing the world my new world!” Porsha said in a Bravo statement.

Porsha Williams Guobadia is in the ‘RHOA’ building.

Excited about the upcoming season, Porsha took to Instagram with a reel confirming her RHOA participation. She also alluded to her new world.

“Who said that? Porsha Williams coming back to Real Housewives of Atlanta? That’s false,” Porsha jokes while wearing a neon yellow blazer. “But Porsha Guobadia is in the building! Ha ha! See y’all!”

Porsha is clear – she’s redefining her character with a new hubby (Simon), family, several businesses, and everything in between. Many RHOA fans couldn’t be more hype.

Porsha’s IG post has already garnered 147K likes and more than 10K comments. The bombshell entrepreneur’s Twitter/X profile is just as lit, with nearly 2K shares and more than 370 comments on her afternoon announcement post.

“Ratings about to go crazy bring it on , ” tweeted on fan. “I need yo face in THE place chic!! I’ll watch this season. Beauty, grace, and a beat down of y’all get too outta place! ,” commented another.

Porsha’s news comes after Kandi Burruss confirmed she would not be returning after her marathon run on the franchise. Bravo’s confirmation also helps fuel rumors about other spinnablock castmates like NeNe Leakes.

After months of speculation and silence from Bravo, it seems like checks are clearing, agreements are being drawn up, and decisions are being made. Only time will tell what is going to happen in the Peach City.

Congrats, Porsha!

