Statue Of Notorious B.I.G. Returns To Brooklyn For Exhibition

CLOSE

A popular statue commemorating The Notorious B.I.G. will return to Brooklyn for a special exhibit on Black resistance and music in time for Black History Month.

On Friday (Feb. 9), The Billie Holiday Theatre announced that it would be hosting Sky’s The Limit: Music Is My Resistance, a visual art exhibition. At the heart of the exhibition will be the striking statue dedicated to a beloved son of the borough, the late Christopher “The Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace aka Biggie. The statue, created by artist Sherwin Banfield, is entitled: “Sky’s the Limit in the County of Kings,” which will be present at the theatre for the duration of the exhibition.

The exhibition is slated to also feature smaller sculpted pieces from Banfield’s extensive portfolio of work in addition to paintings, prints and sculptures from a slew of other artists. All of the works will be displayed in the lobby of The Billie Holiday Theatre, located in Bedford-Stuyvesant only minutes away from where The Notorious B.I.G. grew up. The exhibition will open Feb. 15 with a reception featuring a Q&A session with Banfield. The Queens, New York, native will return to the theatre Feb. 28 for an artists’ talk on resistance with Hip-Hop icon and host of Video Music Box, Ralph McDaniels, and Hip-Hop historian Leroy McCarty. Sky’s The Limit: Music Is My Resistance will be free to the public for viewing until May 30.

“Music and the arts have always been a cornerstone of Black expression through which we get to authentically tell our stories. For this exhibition, we wanted to highlight how vital music has been to the Black experience as it relates to resistance and we wanted to do it in a way that was unique to Brooklyn,” said Shadawn Smith, The Billie Holiday Theatre’s executive director in the announcement. “With his Biggie sculpture as the centerpiece, Sherwin Banfield is the perfect collaborator to help us bring that vision to life.”

“The Notorious B.I.G. is the truest representation of Brooklyn. His poetry is peppered with mentions of Brooklyn throughout his short but impactful career. By immortalizing The Notorious B.I.G into a respected monument, we introduce a unique cultural and educational opportunity for his community and his millions of fans around the world to experience this monument in B.I.G.’s Bed Stuy neighborhood while showcasing a diverse representation of creativity here at The Billie Holiday Theatre,” Banfield said in the press release.

Statue Of Notorious B.I.G. Returns To Brooklyn For Exhibition was originally published on hiphopwired.com