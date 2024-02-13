Yung Miami Travels To Las Vegas In Style To Celebrate Her 30th Birthday

CLOSE

Yung Miami flew out to Las Vegas to celebrate her 30th birthday, and the rapper pulled out all the stops to honor the huge milestone.

The star, born Feb. 11, 1994, hopped on a lavish private jet on Sunday to celebrate her 30th year around the sun in Sin City. In a video obtained by The Shade Room, the rapper — real name Caresha Brownlee — could be seen walking into a massive silver private jet. Inside the aircraft, cupcakes, festive decorations, and Yam’s balloons welcomed the femcee, a nod to her forthcoming project. She also proudly displayed her customized “Happy Birthday Yung Miami” welcome mat and personalized “Caresha Air” pillows stacked inside the plane.

“We’re on our way to Vegas. My 30th birthday!” the rapper shouted toward the end of the video.

Yung Miami travels in style in a smoking hot black ensemble.

Yung Miami opted for style over comfort for her journey to Las Vegas. Before hopping on the plane, the rapper posed for a selfie in front of the camera to show fans her sexy birthday attire. The Caresha Please host rocked a smoking hot leather trench coat paired with matching shorts and sexy knee-high boots. Showing off a bit of cleavage, Miami paired the bold look with a black mesh shirt, a fuzzy black and white fur cat, and bossy sunglasses.

Yung Miami Shines in a custom white dress.

The looks did not stop there. Upon landing in Vegas, the rapper – who recently dropped her new single “50/50” – continued to apply pressure in a custom white dress adorned with a built-in corset and a sexy slit. Miami’s sexy curves were front and center in the gleaming white ensemble. The “Act Up” hitmaker paired the look with light foundation and a blunt cut bob.

“Head to toe I be giving ate b*tch im gone eat!!!!” she captioned the photo, referencing a line from her new single “50/50.”

Yung Miami ATE and left no crumbs, indeed!

DON’T MISS..

11 Times Yung Miami Proved She’s A Hair Chameleon

Yung Miami Is All Body In A Dolce & Gabbana Leopard Catsuit

People Think Ari Fletcher And Yung Miami Look Alike, And Their Latest Look Proves Them Right

Yung Miami Travels To Las Vegas In Style To Celebrate Her 30th Birthday was originally published on hellobeautiful.com