Latto & Ice Spice Seemingly Trade Verbal Shots—But Is It A Fair Fight?

Latto has sparked reactions from social media after sharing the cover art for her upcoming “Sunday Service” single, adding to the speculation that she and Ice Spice are trading verbal and subliminal shots.

The issues began simmering last year after fans accused Latto of style-jacking Ice Spice after the ATLien shared an Instagram picture of herself striking a similar posture to the Bronx-bred rapper. The “Big Energy” rapper of course fired back at critics at the time, tweeting: “Every time y’all accuse me of copying folks ima clear it up. Nun mo nun less,” accompanied by a photo of herself bent over.

In October, Latto once again left fans guessing after collaborating with Offset for the single, “Fine as Can Be,” on Offset’s album Set It Off. Social media pointed out a few lyrics that many have deemed to be a jab at Ice Spice after Latto rapped:

“That n****a a munch/Yo’ bookin’ fee, ate it for lunch/I don’t do backends, need it up front/I’m big dawg, you b****es is runts/Don’t pull wigs, don’t pull stunts/I pull triggers and I pull blunts/I pull cars like it’s Tonk/B***h, you couldn’t top me in the bunk.”

Fast forward to 2024, when many fans pointed out that it became even more apparent that something was brewing between the two. During a red carpet interview with Billboard in January, fans claimed that Big Latto was throwing shade after she couldn’t finish the lyrics to Ice Spice’s hit “Bikini Bottom” after the interviewer recited the beginning of the lyric.

Ending the first month of the year, Latto dropped a teaser for her upcoming single, “Sunday Service,” which featured Latto rapping on a sprinter turning up to a preview of the highly anticipated track as Ice’s “Pretty Girl” video with Rema played on a TV screen.

“I don’t sing R&B but, b**ch, I’m really her, f**k wrong with n**gas?/ How you let him cheat and take him back? Must be your only n**ga / I get loud just like my weed, I don’t watch my tone with n**gas / I hang up the phone on n**gas / You ain’t my daddy, b**ch, I’m big momma / Every time y’all put me with them h**s, it’s gon’ be big drama / 20 black Suburbans, we pull up like Sunday service / I just want a one on one, don’t know why she so nervous,” Latto rapped.

Following the viral clip, the “Munch” rapper took to X to call out Latto over the perceived diss before confirming that her latest single, “Think U The Sh*t (Fart),” was aimed at Latto, corroborating listeners’ suspicions. “I’m in the back of your weak ass snippet,” Ice Spice said via X. “I was like, ‘Wait a second, that’s me?’ So I’m like, ‘Okay, since we’re talking about me, let’s talk about me and I drop that [‘Fart’]. It was really just a snippet.”

On the track, she rapped: “His bi**h at home playin’ dress-up/ She must’ve thought she could catch up/ I got my foot on they necks, I can’t let up/ She all on the floor, told her get up,” aiming for Latto’s monstrous hit “Put It on da Floor.”

Following the release of “Fart,” Latto pulled up to Ice Spice’s neck-of-the-woods to seemingly shoot a scene for the official visual for “Sunday Service” adding more speculation.

On Monday (Feb. 5), Latto took to social media to share a photo that featured her posing in a white tank top, dark blue jeans and gold jewelry as she wore her hair in an updo with a black line covering her eyes in front of a backdrop of female rappers including Ice Spice, Missy Elliott, Lil’ Kim, GloRilla, Sexyy Red, Coi Leray, among others, who also donned the black bar across the eyes. Additionally, Latto shared that the song would be released Friday (Feb. 9).

While Latto has yet to confirm if she was shading Ice Spice with her snipes, it is apparent that when it comes to verbal cardio Ice Spice is outmatched. From Latto’s ability to ride the beat and stay in the pocket, to her complex use of double entendres; Ice Spice’s simplistic bars on “Fart” are easily blown out of the water. As we recently observed with Megan Thee Stallion‘s venomous track “Hiss,” rap fans are thirsty for bars. And if the reaction to Nicki Minaj’s lackluster response,”Big Foot,” proved anything, it confirmed that we are finally over gimmicks.

