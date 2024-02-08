Snoop Dogg & Master P Sue Walmart Claiming They Sabotaged Their Cereal Brand

CLOSE

Walmart and Post will have to defend their reputations in court. Snoop Dogg and Master P are claiming both entities purposely kept their cereal off shelves.

XXL Magazine is reporting that the two Hip-Hop moguls have filed a legal complain against the national supermarket chain and the consumer packaged goods food manufacturer. On Tuesday, Feb. 6 attorney Benjamin Crump announced that he would be representing the duo in a suit against the retail giants. A formal press release details the chain of events. “In 2022, Snoop Dogg (Calvin Broadus) and Master P (Percy Miller) founded Broadus Foods with the vision of creating a family-owned company that promotes diversity in the food industry and provides opportunities for minority-owned products.” the document read. “The company introduced two main brands, Snoop Cereal and Momma Snoop, offering high-quality and affordable breakfast foods.”

During a press conference the esteemed lawyer claims that Walmart colluded with Post to ensure that the Snoop Cereal and Momma Snoop offerings would not be available for purchase. Crump played a short video showing shoppers unsuccessfully trying to find these products at 20 different Walmart locations. Additionally, footage shows that in most cases the cereal boxes remained in backrooms only accessible to Walmart employees. “They kept them back in the stock room!” Crump exclaimed. “Where people who wanted affordable, nutritious cereal could not find them.” Master P shared in his disappointment saying “this is about minority-owned companies getting a fair share, and me and Snoop is going to be that force.”

According to 6 ABC Walmart via a spokesperson saying “Walmart values our relationships with our suppliers, and we have a strong history of supporting entrepreneurs. Many factors affect the sales of any given product, including consumer demand, seasonality, and price to name a few. We will respond as appropriate with the Court once we are served with the complaint.” A spokesperson for Post has answered saying “Post Consumer Brands was excited to partner with Broadus Foods and we made substantial investments in the business. We were equally disappointed that consumer demand did not meet expectations.”

Snoop Dogg has yet to publicly comment on the matter. You can watch Benjamin Crump’s press release below.

