Accounts Receivable Analyst II (Silver Spring, MD – Hybrid Remote)

CLOSE

SUMMARY:

This position manages accounts receivable collections and analysis for TV One Finance and is part-time.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Overhaul and maintain database of contacts for ad receivables account collections

Monitor and follow up with clients on delinquent accounts

Continue improvement in accounts receivable collections and interdepartmental communication regarding resolution for past due accounts

Lead quarterly roundtable with sales and legal partners to develop efficiencies, accountability and overall issue resolution process

Establish and maintain dashboard of aged accounts, bad debt allowance, KPIs and DSO targets and plan of action

Perform credit checks for potential new clients and analysis to determine extension of credit is within company policy

Provides backup to Accounting Manager as necessary

KNOWLEDGE/SKILLS/ABILITIES:

Advanced proficiency in Microsoft Excel and Word is required; Lawson software experience.

Strong organizational and time management skills

Proficient written and verbal communication skills.

Ability to prioritize to ensure workflow efficiency.

Strong critical thinking and problem-solving abilities

Complies with Network and Urban One’s mandatory trainings and adheres to related course deadlines.

Legally authorized to work in the US.

EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE:

BS degree in Finance, Accounting or Business Administration with 5+ years of experience preferred. Proven work experience in collections; solid understanding of basic principles of business; hands on experience with spreadsheets; customer service orientation skills; high degree of accuracy and attention to detail.

If interested in applying for the Sales Service Executive position, please click the “Apply Now” button below and attach your resume to the email pop-up box

Apply Now

Notice to California Residents of Collection of Personal Information. When you submit an application, we collect the personal information you provide and that you authorize us to collect on your behalf for the purpose of processing and evaluating your application, verifying the accuracy of the information you provide, and communicating with you about your application.

The information we may collect includes:

personal identifiers like your name, address, and contact information;

information about your professional abilities, skills, aptitudes, and background (e.g., educational and professional experience, resumes, curricula vitae, writing samples, and information about your skills, training, and applicable licenses, permits, and certifications);

information about your character, references, and credentials;

information about your authorization to work for us;

information obtained from references, educational institutions, and others you have authorized us to contact (including results of background checks you authorize us to perform if you are offered a position); and

any other information you elect to provide or authorized us to obtain.

We may collect additional information for the purposes of complying with legal obligations, including criminal background and licensure information that may affect your legal ability to work for us and status information required for the monitoring of equal employment opportunity compliance (e.g., race/ethnicity, disability status, and gender).