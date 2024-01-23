Nia Long To Get $32K A Month In Child Support From Fumbling Ex Ime Udoka

CLOSE

Nia Long’s son is getting well taken care of. A judge ordered that the actress’ ex, NBA head coach Ime Udoka, will have to fork over $32,500 in monthly child support.

A judge signed off on the agreement on Monday (Jan. 22). Before any of y’all get in your feelings about the guy getting taxed, TMZ reports the court looked over both their financials and it turns out Udoka is making much more bank than Long at the moment thanks to his Houston Rockets gig.

Reports TMZ:

Per the docs, obtained by TMZ, it’s actually Nia who’ll be receiving monthly child support — and even though the court said she might be entitled to upwards of $56k … the 2 parents ended up landing on about half of that, with Ime agreeing to pay her $32,500/month. The couple went through their financials — as did the court — and found Ime makes way more money coaching the Houston Rockets right now than Nia does … noting he’s got more than $400k in net monthly disposable income, whereas she’s only got about $20k. While the ex-couple will continue with joint legal custody, Long will actually have sole physical custody of their son, Kez, while Udoka will get visitation rights. Reportedly, all the aforementioned had already been negotiated and agreed to by both sides, but on Monday the court basically put their stamp of approval on it. And now, the social media peanut gallery is chiming in because…this is the type of tea it loves. Also, Udoka cheating on Nia Long makes him a target of slander from now until infinity. Those are the rules. See reactions in the gallery.

