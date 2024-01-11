Diana Ross Gives ‘Mutha Of Fashion’ In New Saint Laurent Campaign

CLOSE

Diana Ross reigns ‘Supreme’ in a new campaign ad for Saint Laurent. The “Dreamgirl” is featured in the luxury fashion house’s Spring 2024 collection.

The ad features a breathtaking portrait that we love. The stunning image is black and white, causing audiences to focus on Diana’s simple elegance and timeless beauty.

Photographer David Sims captured Diana perfectly poised on a white stool. She gives face to the camera while wearing a long-sleeved, maxi-length off-the-shoulder black dress with a halter neckline. Her hair is styled in her iconic big, beautiful, and bouncy curls, and her makeup is smoldering.

At age 79, Mutha Diana is not playing with this Saint Laurent campaign – and we can’t get enough. Diana’s fans, family, and celebrity friends agree.

Since the campaign dropped on January 10, fans have flocked to social media gagging. Diana’s Instagram post, which features her hit “Reach Out I’ll Be There” in the background, has nearly 18K likes and more than 1,700 comments. Celebrities such as Naomi Campbell, Stephanie Mills, and Billy Porter have dropped congratulations and appreciation.

“WE STAND !!! QUEEN BOSS @dianaross , wrote Naomi.

A proud daughter – and fashion icon in her own right – Tracee Ellis Ross, also commented on the new ad. She reposted the image on her profile. “My mama is fire! Hoping to mature in this direction,” she wrote.

Diana Ross is a fashion and style icon

Diana’s Saint Laurent campaign is the perfect complement to her long history of fashion slays and trendsetting style. During the reign of the “Supremes,” Diana oozed glamour with elaborate gowns, sequins, dresses, and over-the-top stage costumes.

As Diana’s career evolved, so did her style. As a solo artist, she owned the stage with her voice and her fashion choices. Long capes, fabulous boas and furs, and sparkling jumpsuits – paired with wind-ready hair – became synonymous with the singer-actress.

Speed up to today, fashion lovers still look to Diana for inspiration. Her unapologetic persona, seamless elegance, and dramatic diva nature remain unmatched.

Diana is Saint Laurent’s ‘Mutha of Fashion.’

Diana Ross Gives ‘Mutha Of Fashion’ In New Saint Laurent Campaign was originally published on hellobeautiful.com