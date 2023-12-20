CLOSE

Draymond Green will have to make amends for his actions on the basketball court. The NBA has suspended him and ordered him to go to counseling.

The Athletic is reporting that the Golden State Warrior has been indefinitely suspended by the National Basketball Association for hitting Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkić. According to their sources, the power forward will be out at least three weeks. Additionally, the news outlet claims that people close to the matter have confirmed that Draymond Green will undergo counseling for his behavior. The type of counseling has not been disclosed due to privacy concerns.

On Dec. 13, the sports organization announced their decision stating, “he will be required to meet certain league and team conditions before he returns to play” and that “this outcome takes into account Green’s repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts.” They report that “the four-time NBA champion has been understanding and prepared to undergo the process required to return to the team in a full capacity.”

This incident marks Green’s 20th career ejection. After he was bounced out the game, he apologized to Jusuf Nurkić. “As you know, I’m not one to apologize for things I meant to do, but I do apologize to Jusuf. Because I didn’t intend to hit him,” Green said. “I sell calls with my arms.” Back in November, Green was suspended for five games for putting Minnesota Timberwolves Rudy Gobert into a headlock.

You can see the play that caused the most recent suspension below.

Draymond Green Has Started Counseling, Per NBA Suspension was originally published on hiphopwired.com