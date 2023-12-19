Swizz Beatz & Alicia Keys To Host Dean Collection Art Show At Brooklyn Museum

CLOSE

One of Hip-Hop’s power couples is sharing their art with the world. Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys will be showcasing some of their valued pieces from The Dean Collection at The Brooklyn Museum.

Hypebeast is reporting that the producer and singer will debut their inaugural exhibition titled Giants. The installation will feature some of their most prized works from Gordon Parks, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Lorna Simpson, Kehinde Wiley, Nina Chanel Abney and more. According to ARTnews the Giants show will be presented in groupings to align with each section’s theme. “Giant Conversations” will delve into the social issues the Black community while “On the Shoulders of Giants” will be a tribute to the artists who “have left an indelible mark on the world”.

The iconic institution expressed their appreciation to duo in a press release. “Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys have been among the most vocal advocates for Black creatives to support Black artists through their collecting, advocacy, and partnerships. In the process, they have created one of the most important collections of contemporary art,” Brooklyn Museum director Anne Pasternak said. Alicia Keys explained why the initiative is important. “There are far too many artists of all kinds—musicians, painters, sculptors, dancers—who have unfortunately contributed so much to the culture and have died with nothing,” Keys previously told ARTnews. “As artists [ourselves], we care about living artists and the just due that we receive.”

Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys’ Dean Collection opens at Brooklyn Museum starting February 10. You explore the exhibit further here.

