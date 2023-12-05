Nicki Minaj, Monica & Keyshia Cole Spark New Music Rumors After Livestream

CLOSE

Nicki Minaj teamed up with Keyshia Cole and Monica to surprise fans on Instagram Live, sparking rumors of new music on the way.

Kicking off the weekend, the trio hopped on the popular livestream with the “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” rapper hinting at a potential new track with the songstresses by challenging the “Trust” collaborators to a freestyle session—with Nicki breaking out into some bars as the others followed suit.

“Listen to me, I’m gonna start the rap. Who got second, who got third? You have to be on key,” Minaj said while snapping her fingers to create the beat.

Monica and Keyshia/Me, I’m Onika,” Nicki spit as Monica took the lead: “I’m Mo, I kick down doors/I been with the sh–s, I already told you before.”

Keyshia Cole brought the trio across the finish line: “So I’m KC you know me/I’m from the town, I’m town bound/I ain’t around right now I’m in the booth/It’s the new doo doo.”

Following the impromptu flows, fans were pressed to find out if the trio would be appearing together on Minaj’s upcoming album, Pink Friday 2, slated to drop Friday (Dec. 8) on the Young Money Queen’s birthday. Despite not revealing an official tracklist as of yet, ahead of the upcoming release, Minaj has dropped singles, “Red Ruby Da Sleeze,” “Last Time I Saw You,” “Big Difference,” and “Super Freaky Girl.”

During a recent interview with Vogue, the Queen rapper gave an update on what to expect from the follow-up to 2010’s Pink Friday, saying: “When I look back at a lot of my music, I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, where was the me in it?’ So for this album, I went back to the old game plan.”

