HBO’s hit show Euphoria has been the subject of toxic set allegations from some of its young cast members not named Zendaya, leaving Colman Domingo to believe maybe some of them might not be built for show business.
Speaking with The Independent, the Rustin star wasn’t sure about the reports about the toxic work environment on the set of Euphoria, leading to the veteran actor explaining in the Sunday edition of the paper that long work days and intense shoots are a “normal work day.”
While being careful and trying not to come off as dismissive to the complaints, Domingo said, “I’m not gonna invalidate [anyone’s] experience. But working in television is long hours.”
Coleman’s comments are in response to a 2022 investigation by The Daily Beast that found “multiple complaints” made to SAG-AFTRA from people involved with Euphoria’s second season.
Actors complained about disorganized night shoots that took too long while not being provided with proper meals or bathroom breaks.
Colman Domingo Vouched For Euphoria Creator Sam Levinson
Well, that still doesn’t speak on those allegations on the set of the dumpster fire that was The Idol starring The Weeknd.
Photo: Variety / Getty
Colman Domingo Reacts To Toxic Workplace Complaints On The Set of ‘Euphoria’ was originally published on cassiuslife.com
