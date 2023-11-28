CLOSE

Though Jim Jones has a reputation for getting his thug on out in these streets, over the years the Harlem representative has been doing what he can to uplift his community. And his efforts have not gone unnoticed.

After putting together various giveaways and back to school drives over the years, Jim Jones found himself the recipient of PIX11’s Community Hero Award for the good the man has been doing in his hometown of Harlem.

Though the interview didn’t air until Tuesday (Nov. 27), in early November, the Dip Set Capo sat down with Monica Morales to talk about his Thanksgiving giveaway, why he felt the need to give back to his community and where the inspiration came from. “It’s something I’ve been compelled to do since I started to make some money,” Jim said. “Coming up watching hustlers, that was one of the things they did. They used to take care of the neighborhood. They was the people that was getting all the money. It’s my turn now.”

Making the most of his turn to give back, Jim has really been trying to do what he can to get others to help him in his effort to uplift the less fortunate. From getting in the ear of Mayor Eric Adams for an NYC dance competition to trying to get Nike to begin a program to bless school students with free Nike attire (good luck with that), Jim’s been making the most of his celebrity to get others involved in his newfound mission. We love it. If only more rappers took that initiative.

Check out Jim’s interview segment around the 8:15 minute-mark below along with some IG posts of Jim doing good for the hood. Let us know your thoughts on him getting the Community Hero Award in the comments section.

PIX11 Blesses Jim Jones With The Community Hero Award was originally published on hiphopwired.com