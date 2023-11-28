Kanye West Allegedly Wants To Buy Out Lil Durk’s Contract

CLOSE

Kanye West is positioning himself to release new music to the masses via a collaborative effort with Ty Dolla $ign, and he’s also looking to get back to signing artists. According to a new report, Kanye West is allegedly looking to buy out the remaining years of Lil Durk‘s contract after the pair recently performed together.

As reported by TMZ, Ye, Lil Durk, and Bump J recently performed at Blu Dhabi, sharing the Chicago producer’s newest track “Vultures” presumably from the upcoming collaboration album with Ty Dolla $ign. Sources close to the outlet say that Ye is in talks to buy out Durk’s contract with Alamo Records, which is helmed by 300 Records co-founder, Todd Moscowitz.

The track “Vultures” was released on November 22 featuring Ye, $ign, Bump J, but Lil Durk was noticeably absent. However, the track was released again the following day with Durk’s feature intact. A lyric from Ye addresses his past antisemitic comments in a colorful and vulgar fashion.

Moscowitz, according to sources, refused to clear Durk’s appearance on a Ye track which sparked talks of the contract buyout. Durk and Ye have a good working relationship, dating back to the single “Hot Sh*t” track with Cardi B back in 2022. Durk also appeared on the track “Jonah” from Ye’s Donda album.

A release date for Ye’s latest collection of music, tentatively titled ¥$, has yet to be announced.

