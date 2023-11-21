Ad Sales Coordinator (New York, NY – Hybrid Remote)

CLOSE

SUMMARY:

The Sales Coordinator will be responsible for daily account maintenance in all aspects of the order process. This position will be required to manage their time well in a fast-paced environment and exhibit attention to detail. The Sales Coordinator must have a team-player attitude and be solutions-oriented when approaching problem-solving. In addition, the Ad Sales Coordinator serves as a liaison to the inventory management team, along with the advertising agency counterparts.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Establish strong business relationships with advertising agency counterparts and internal TV One Networks and departments including, but not limited to: Pricing and Planning, Inventory Management, Marketing, Traffic and Billing

Fulfill advertiser allocations requests, ensure stewardship delivery in accordance to deal guarantees, send commercial airing times, and update clients of programming changes across TV One Networks

Ensure client orders are fulfilled and meet compliance requirements (i.e. inventory is in approved and appropriate programming)

Work closely with Ad Sales Executives/Sales Service Executives to oversee promotional assets (special integrations)

Resolve discrepancies to facilitate process in clearing invoices

Provide administrative support to sales team

KNOWLEDGE/SKILLS/ABILITIES:

Energetic self-starter with excellent written and oral communication skills

Must be able to multi-task, prioritize and meet deadlines

Must possess interpersonal skills, organizational skills and attention to detail

Flexible with ability to adjust to changing priorities

Willingness to work overtime as needed.

Complies with Network and Urban One’s mandatory trainings and adheres to related course deadlines.

Legally authorized to work in the United States

EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE:

Bachelor’s degree and 2 years of experience in advertising sales.

Salary Range: $40,000 – $45,000

