Charlamagne Tha God Roasts GOP Speaker On ‘Daily Show’

Charlamagne Tha God cracked jokes on the new House of Representatives Speaker over an X-rated claim as he was hosting The Daily Show.

Charlamagne Tha God kicked off his guest stint as host of The Daily Show on Comedy Central on Monday (Oct. 30), by zeroing in on the new Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives during his opening monologue. “Last week, Republicans decided that the new Speaker of the House would be Mike Johnson, Louisiana congressman. I don’t know who the f*ck he is either,” he began.

The Breakfast Club host then played a clip from the Sean Hannity show on Fox News, where the congressman was interviewed. Hannity asked Johnson about his religious fundamentalist stance, particularly about an anti-LGBTQ legal document in which he wrote that “there is no clear right to sodomy in the Constitution.” Charlamagne showed his obvious confusion over Johnson’s comments.

“I mean, yeah, it would’ve been weird if they put sodomy in the Constitution, right?” he said, before detailing his vision on how the Founding Fathers would’ve gone about discussing it: “So we’re all agreed: There’s gonna be no king, there will be three branches of government and we’re all cool with butt stuff.”

“The Constitution never would’ve been finished if they spent all that time specifying what was and what wasn’t allowed, OK?” he continued. “And just to be clear there’s no right to sodomy in the Constitution but there is a clause: you can get it on your birthday.” Charlamagne Tha God ended off with this note: “The point is, the Speaker of The House is a hardcore Christian whose worldview is just the Bible…Imagine if Ilhan Omar was like my views are basically everything in the Quran. Even Muslims would be like “As-salama hell no,” OK?!”

Check out the entire monologue from Charlamagne Tha God on The Daily Show above.

