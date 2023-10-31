Kai Cenat, Marsai Martin & More Make Appearances In New Trailer For ‘Good Burger 2’ Starring Kenan Thompson & Kel Mitchell

CLOSE

Ed and Dexter are back, whether you care or not. The latest trailer for Good Burger 2 has arrived and gives us a better look at the upcoming film coming to Paramount+.

In the new full trailer for Good Burger 2, Dexter (Kenan Thompson) and Ed (Kel Mitchell) have to save the fast food restaurant once again when the evil Mega Corp threatens to put Mega Good Burgers all over the country that feature robots as staff.

Word of the sequel’s existence first hit the web in March, and a teaser trailer arrived in August, and it was met with some mixed reactions.

Most criticisms revolved around the film being years too late and Kel’s “casket-ready glam” for Ed.

This new trailer not only reveals the film’s plot but also shows off the star power in it. In the trailer, we get appearances from mega-popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat, Marsai Martin, and Rob Gronkowski, along with newcomers Lil Rel Howery, Jillian Bell, Kamaia Fairburn, Alex R. Hibbert, Fabrizio Guido, Elizabeth Hinkler, and Emily Hinkler as Cindy and Mindy, and Anabel Graetz as Ruth.

Returning cast members include Josh Server, Lori Beth Denberg, and Carmen Electra.

Good Burger 2 Is Banking On Nostalgia

Even though Good Burger 2 is not coming to theaters, Paramount+ and Nickelodeon Studios are banking on nostalgia, bringing back lifelong fans of All That, the Good Burger skit, and the cult classic 2008 film that was a box office success bringing in $24 million on $8 million budget.

Paramount+ also hopes the sequel will bring in new fans, and who knows, we could get a Good Burger 3 if this film is better or as good as the first movie.

We’re happy to see Kenan and Kel working together again. Good Burger 2 arrives exclusively on Paramount+ on November 22.

Peep the trailer below.

