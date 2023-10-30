CLOSE

NIKE continues to grow one of their most important partnerships with care. The Doernbecher Freestyle XIX Collection has been unveiled.

On Friday, October 27 the sports apparel company announced the latest installment of releases in conjunction with the Oregon Health and Sciences University (OHSU) Doernbecher Children’s Hospital. Originally launched in 2004 the program has raised over $33 million dollars for the medical facility that provides pediatric care. Each year the program gives six OHSU patients the distinct opportunity to design footwear, clothing and accessories that are auctioned as per the hospital’s fundraiser.

“Created with a team of Nike product experts volunteering their time and expertise, each patient’s collection items are adorned with intricate details, hidden messages and unexpected color palettes to represent their individual passions, life experiences, medical journeys and relationships” the press release read. This year’s drops will highlight six iconic NIKE silhouettes including the Air Jordan III, a Nike Dunk High, a Nike Go FlyEase, a Nike ACG Mountain Fly 2 Low, a Nike Cortez and a Nike Air Max 1 ’86.

Each of the pieces, ranging from tops, hats, bags and sneakers, all carry the patient-designer’s thematic through out. Hugo Covarrubias Molina’s Air Jordan III for example feature his catch phrase “It’s OK To Be Different” on a transparent outsole with matching green slime on the heel and quarter panel. Hailey Leyva’s Air Max ‘86 has five hand drawn hearts, each representing the members of her family, on the toe box.

The NIKE Doernbecher Freestyle XIC Collection will be available in December. You can read more about the partnership here.

Nike Unveils Doernbecher Freestyle XIX Collection was originally published on hiphopwired.com