Iced Out Death Row Pendant Could Fetch $1M On Auction Block

Back during Hip-Hop’s golden era, rappers rocking iced out pieces of their record label’s logo was all the rage as it was considered a badge of honor of sorts. Now some classic diamond pendants are about to hit the auction block and could fetch up to seven digits.

According to Hypebeast, Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg’s Death Row Record pendants are up for auction on GottaHaveRockandRoll and are expected to sell for roughly up to $1 million as they are indeed a part of Hip-Hop history. Heck, the robbery of a Death Row pendant is what led to the infamous brawl in Las Vegas that ultimately led to the shooting of Tupac Shakur on Sept. 7, 1996.

Per Hypebeast:

Up for auction at Gotta Have Rock and Roll, the diamond-encrusted pendants were commissioned by Death Row founder Suge Knight and would loan the 14k “Fully Iced” joints for the label’s biggest artists like Snoop and Pac. The pair is expected to fetch somewhere between $500,000 USD to $1 million USD, while the pendants that are partially encrusted could go for $200,000 USD to $500,000 USD.

The pendants come from Death Row’s former head of security Reggie Wright Jr., who is also putting up Pac’s 1996 SNL performance envelope and a personalized ticket, which could sell for $8,000 USD to $12,000 USD.

The bidding has already begun and will come to a close on November 10, in time for the auction house’s celebration of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary.

You have to wonder who’ll be dishing out that kind of cash to own a piece of Hip-Hop history and whether they’ll be placing it in a display case or putting it around their own neck. Either way, these are definitely collectors items at the end of the day so expect someone to put down a King Kong sized grip to own it.

Would you put up that kind of cash to own a diamond OG Death Row piece? Let us know in the comments section below.

