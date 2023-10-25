Monica Celebrated Her Birthday In A Breathtaking Gown

CLOSE

Monica has set a fashionable tone for Scorpio season. The beloved songstress celebrated her birthday in a stunning Yousef Aljasmi Couture gown that is easily one of the most gorgeous looks she’s worn!

Our girl turned 43 yesterday, and she looks as elegant as ever. Monica hopped on her Instagram to announce her born day in a sheer gown covered in pearl embellishments. The frock hugged her curves and hit at her ankles. It featured draping in the midsection, on the shoulders, and around the neck. The “Why I Love You So Much” crooner complemented her gown with bouncy shoulder-length curls. She kept her accessories to a minimum, rocking only white nails and no jewelry. Monica’s makeup was flawless, with a nude lip and a dramatic eye.

The Atlanta native posted the fabulous pictures with the caption “43.” Her followers bombarded her comment section with birthday wishes and praise for her elaborate garb. “Us Scorpio knows how to bring a look!! As always STUNNING!! Happy Birthday ,” commented one fan.

Monica Stuns On Birthday

Monica followed up with an additional Instagram post that captured her and her daughter Laiyah, who added to her mother’s swag in an adorable tulle dress. She captioned this post with, “Diamonds & Pearls aren’t as Precious as My Girl…43 .” The carousel of pictures for this post featured a video of the celebrity’s birthday present from her daughter, which was a sincere birthday card, $50, and snuggly fur blankets, which, Monica noted in the video, are the singer’s favorite things. “I woke up to the sweetest gift ever,” narrated the artist as Laiyah chuckled sweetly in the background.

Monica’s birthday glow is undeniable, and she keeps getting better with time. She stole our hearts 28 years ago as a teenager, dropping her classic album, Miss Thang. And now, as a grown woman, she is still giving us the feels. We love it!

