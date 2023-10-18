Usher Gifted Key To The City & His Own Day In Las Vegas

CLOSE

Usher‘s been having the time of his life during his Las Vegas residency, and now he’s got some hardware to show for it.

On Tuesday, the King of R&B was bestowed with the key to the city and declared Oct.17 Usher Raymond Day. At the ceremony, Usher spoke to local leaders -Councilman Cedric Crear and Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman- about what it means to have the city welcome him with open arms.

“Councilman, thank you so much for this momentous moment. I know the efforts that go into doing something like this, and I don’t take it for granted,” Usher said. “I wanna thank you for your belief in the future and your ability to be able to recognize those things that actually do grow your city. I am someone who is now just contributing by way of entertainment, but also to the heartbeat of the city.”

Councilman Crear and Las Vegas Mayor Goodman honored him with the key and thanked him for bringing his talents to the city and also hosting his Lovers & Friends Festival at Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

In return, Usher teased that he’s got more in store for Sin City, like initiatives for “those in underserved communities” and helping be a force to help others recognize the city’s culture.

The city’s culture isn’t just booming because of Usher’s presence, but in just a few short months, the Super Bowl will make history and take place in Vegas for the first time.

Councilman Crear recognized all the love the city’s been getting lately and praised Usher.

“And we all know he is going to be headlining something for the first time — I don’t know if you really comprehend this, but for the first time in the history of the NFL, the Super Bowl is going to be here in Las Vegas… How fitting is it that the entertainment for the Halftime Show is gonna be — and we already claimed you, my man — is our own Usher Raymond. And we know you’re gonna do us proud.”

