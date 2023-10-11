Angela Rye Corrects Sexyy Red & Other Black Trump Fans

CLOSE

Journalist Angela Rye criticized and fact checked Black supporters of Donald Trump—particularly Sexyy Red and other rappers.

As the 2024 Presidential elections approach, journalist Angela Rye has been observing that there have been rappers making public declarations of supporting former President Donald Trump if not supporting Republican politicians. Ice Cube has drawn some flack for his stance as well as Killer Mike and Ye aka Kanye West, amongst others. The most recent from the rap world to do so has been Sexxy Red, the rising star who gave her public support for Trump in a recent interview.

The St. Louis rapper’s comments compelled Rye to create and release a two-part video in her Break It Down series posted through social media addressing her and other rappers’ fascination with the twice-impeached president. “This is Part 2 for #SexyyRed and other Blacks for Trump: what in the hell do you have to lose? EVERYTHING,” Rye wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter announcing the second part, concluding: “I heard y’all on the stimulus piece. I have something coming on that ASAP, but I wanted you to get this history first.”

“Some of this misinformation — some of these ‘facts’ — have to be fact-checked,” Rye begins in the first video. “The arguments about what Trump has done for the Blacks have to be called out, have to be addressed. This video isn’t just about Sexyy Redd. This video series are really to ensure that Black folks who are for Trump or just might be by default understand what he’s done or not done for us.”

She then goes on to state that just because Trump commuted the sentences of Kodak Black, Lil Wayne, and Alice Johnson doesn’t mean that he has been hard at work trying to pardon other Black people, making allusions to his treatment of the Exonerated Five. “There are still a lot of Black folks who were in jail under Donald Trump. See the thing that you have to understand is that out of all of the people who requested clemency, a commutation, a pardon, Donald Trump was actually the president who pardoned the least number of people since 1945,” Rye stated.

The CEO of IMPACT Strategies stressed that she put these videos together to inform and not berate Sexyy Red and other members of the Black community. “I did this out of love. I am committed to teaching with grace,” she writes.

Angela Rye Corrects Sexyy Red & Other Black Trump Fans was originally published on hiphopwired.com