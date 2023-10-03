Sr. Motion Graphic Designer (Silver Spring, MD – Hybrid Remote)

CLOSE

TV One seeks a highly talented motion graphic designer to help drive visual storytelling across TV One Networks, websites, social media and digital platforms.

This position will be responsible for helping to establish and maintain the developing TV One aesthetic brand/design objectives as directed. Specific duties will consist of providing graphic support for the TV One Promotions Department (on-air promos), creating lower third and bug animations, packaging TV One original programming and more.

This person will be responsible for helping evolve the TV One aesthetic and brand design across on-air and digital channels. Specific duties will consist of conceptualizing, developing, designing and animating digital + social motion design projects for our editorial and video needs

Part of the production process will include working with our producers to create original content as well as identifying editorial content that will translate into compelling social video.

We want someone passionate about storytelling and able to use graphics in a unique and compelling that drives interest and video views.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Conceptualize, develop, design and animate digital & social videos across various content verticals including entertainment, lifestyle, fashion/beauty and TV One Networks’ show extensions

Develop designs for promo campaigns, original movies, and original and acquired series, original movies, special events, franchise packaging and all network and branding initiatives.

Provide design and graphic assistance for additional digital and social initiatives, including custom graphics for tvone.tv and mycleo.tv editorial and digital/social marketing efforts

Maintain quality/brand control for all graphic elements produced, our brand should be consistent across platforms

Work collaboratively with creative, production and strategy teams to conceptualize innovative and creative marketing campaigns that reach across all media.

KNOWLEDGE/SKILLS/ABILITIES:

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, innovative, and high energy environment.

Design style/sensibilities must be current and/or forward thinking.

Candidate should be equal parts designer and animator, with a great sense of typography and motion.

Expertise in broadcast design software such as After Effects, Adobe Creative Suite, Photoshop, and Illustrator required

Excellent communication skills.

Ability to work under tight deadlines as a team player.

Ability to work with writers and producers and supervisor to create on-brand design concepts.

Complies with Network and Urban One’s mandatory trainings and adheres to related course deadlines.

Legally authorized to work in the US.

EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE:

Associates or Bachelor’s degree in Graphic Design with minimum 2 years of experience working at a digital or social-based media company or television network. Experience working in on-air graphics for television preferred.

If interested in applying for the Sr. Motion Graphic Designer position, please click the “Apply Now” button below and attach your resume to the email pop-up box

