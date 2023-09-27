CLOSE

It looks like Alicia Keys is taking her talents to the beverage industry. She is seeking to trademark the name “Alicia Teas”.

TMZ is reporting that the New York, New York native is branding herself in a unique way. The celebrity gossip website has exclusively obtained copies of the filing on behalf of the entertainer. According to TODAY.com her company AK Worldwide submitted a trademark application for “Alicia Teas” for what is presumed to be for a product line of teas. Additionally, the digital platform for the American television show also reports that a trademark for “Alicia Teas” was submitted in 2019 and was designated to an examiner earlier this year.

The venture seems to be a no brainer for the “Empire State of Mind” singer. Her love for aromatic beverage has been long documented. In a previous interview with Entertainment Tonight Alicia revealed she adds gummy bears to her tea prior to performing live to minimize the chances of losing her voice. The witty play on the brand name is the brainchild of her husband Swizz Beatz. Back in 2020 he gifted her a private label collection of teas called “Alicia Teas” for her birthday. During the unveiling he said “everybody in Starbucks all around the world will see Alicia Teas,” he said in a video. “Happy birthday, baby. Love you.”

Girl On Fire: Alicia Keys Files A Trademark For “Alicia Teas” was originally published on hiphopwired.com