Alfredas gives us all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!
Get the rundown on the latest celebrity news including KeKe Palmer’s relationship, Bruce Willis’s health, Maury Povich coming out of retirement, and more!
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
The post Hot and Trending: KeKe Palmer, Bruce Willis & more! appeared first on Black America Web.
Hot and Trending: KeKe Palmer, Bruce Willis & more! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Diana Ross Sings ‘Happy Birthday To Beyoncé In A Stunning Black Sequins Dress
-
Fatal Attraction
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
The One
-
Sins of the City
-
Who Came Looking for Blade Icewood | Sins of the City
-
Bobby Brown's Sister Tina Speaks Out, Regrets Taking Photo Of Whitney Houston's Drug Infested Bathroom
-
Omaha, Nebraska | Sins of the City