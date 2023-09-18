CLOSE

Hip-hop mogul and artist Diddy spoke with Access Hollywood about his new LP, “The Love Album: Off The Grid.” Diddy shared how the passion project came about, discussed his many notable features and how his late ex-partner Kim Porter came to him in a dream. Read more inside.

Fans are enjoying Diddy’s new album so far. The project boasts features from “the Super Bowl of R&B.” Justin Bieber, Mary J. Blige, Babyface, the-Dream, John Legend and more all contribute to “The Love Album: Off the Grid.” He even revealed that some of the collaborations happened long ago. According to Diddy, he and The Weeknd wrote their song together, “Another One of Me,” eight years ago.

When speaking about the song he created for his late ex-partner Porter (which is named after her), Diddy told a beautiful and vulnerable story about the creative process.

“I got with Babyface, and I really told him the story of me and Kim,” Diddy confessed in the interview. “And I showed him this picture, and I said, ‘Babyface, I know your voice will penetrate the heavens above. I need you to sing this song to Kim, and I need her to hear it so she can come and visit me in my dreams,’ and that’s the story I really told him.”

Diddy goes on to share how he then adds John Legend into the mix.

“And we started writing the song, and I was like, ‘I feel like I really want to make sure she gets the message’,” he adds. “And I call John Legend, and I was like, ‘John, I need you to sing to the heavens above’ and that’s how we got ‘Kim Porter.’”

The music mogul later reveals that his method worked saying, “And she has come and visited me in my dreams. So I have, you know, been able to live the best of both worlds.”

“The Love Album: Off the Grid” was released on Sept. 15, 2023. It’s available to stream on all platforms.

Watch the full interview here.

Watch: Diddy Reveals His Late Ex Kim Porter Visited Him In His Dreams After He Wrote A Song About Her was originally published on globalgrind.com