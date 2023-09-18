Coach Prime & His Colorado Buffaloes Led Out By Lil Wayne

CLOSE

Coach Prime and his Colorado Buffaloes are the hottest ticket in College Football and bring out all the stars to see them play.

This past weekend in Boulder, Colorado, all eyes were on a College Football rivalry matchup that generally wouldn’t even register on any sports fan’s radars.

If you needed more proof that Coach Prime and his newly revamped Colorado Buffaloes are that team, you had to look no further than what went down at Folsom Field.

Before the game kicked off, ESPN’s College Gameday was on site for the matchup between Colorado and Colorado St. that already had enough fireworks leading into the night thanks to some comments from Colorado State’s head coach.

Along with the College Gameday crew, former WWE Superstar turned Hollywood actor The Rock was on hand to support his “brother” and get the crowd even more excited for the rivalry matchup.

Once the sun set, it was time to hit the field, and Coach Prime and his team were led out on the field by Lil Wayne, who also performed his song “Ride For My N****z.”

Before the game, Coach Prime blessed Weezy with his own Buffaloes jersey during the tailgate celebration.

Other Notable Guests In The Building

Weezy and The Rock were not the only big names in the building. Fresh off his marathon stream with Kai Cenat, Offset was on hand. Rapper-turned-sports commentator Cam’ron also returned to Colorado to enjoy the game.

Even Kawhi Leonard, who many were saying jokingly doesn’t attend Los Angeles Clippers games, had to see what the big deal about the Colorado Buffaloes football under Coach Prime’s leadership is all about.

The Colorado Buffaloes are currently 3-0 after defeating Colorado St. in overtime, led by Coach Prime’s son, Shedeur Stephens. A stark difference from their 1-8 record last year. The team is currently ranked 19th in the nation.

We expect to see more big names at Colorado Buffaloes home games for the rest of the season because they have become must-see television.

Photo: Dustin Bradford / Getty

Coach Prime & His Colorado Buffaloes Led Out By Lil Wayne was originally published on hiphopwired.com