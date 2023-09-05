KJ Smith And Skyh Black Wed In Lavish Ceremony And Reception

CLOSE

Congratulations to KJ Smith and Skyh Black on their recent wedding ceremony. The two pledged their forever love for each other in an “over-the-top,” celebrity-attended ceremony this weekend.

If you don’t know much about KJ and Skyh’s relationship, many people have described it as a “modern-day” fairytale or “Tyler Perry” special. The acting duo met during the pandemic. They were preparing and starring to tape Season 2 of BET’s Sistas. While Skyh had a recurring role, KJ is one of the famous series’ stars.

Skyh later left the show but kept his eyes and interest on KJ. The two quickly picked up courting after that. Skyh told HelloBeautful that his attraction to his wife “started on day one.”

Fans of the show – and other BET classics – quickly noticed the similarities in the budding forever couple. KJ and Skyh are both Florida natives. KJ is from Tallahassee, and Skyh is from Miami. And the two are both committed to fitness and perfecting their acting craft.

KJ and Skyh made their relationship “Instagram official” in 2021. Skyh proposed to his fashionable fiancé on Christmas of the same year. After a two-year engagement, appearances, and #couplesgoals posts, KJ and Skyh’s nuptials were highly anticipated.

And according to the social media pictures, posts, comments, and videos, the event was well worth the wait. In viral videos, KJ and her husband stole the show. Literally.

KJ is seen sashaying down steps to meet her hubby in one clip shared on the celebrity news site The Neighborhood Talk. In another, she dances to a tailored rendition of “Some Cut” by Trillville and “What It Is” by Doechii and Kodak Black.

The pair looks fabulous, happy, and ‘in love’ in all the friend and family coverage.

Outside of her outfit performance changes, the bride’s ceremony attire appears to be a classic sweetheart neckline gown with a dramatic flowy bottom and detachable balloon sleeves. The groom matched KJ’s flair also in white, with a tailored tuxedo and open-collared shirt.

The wedding guests wore formal black. Stars from several BET, BET+, and Tyler Perry shows and productions were spotted in attendance having a great time. Rumored there to witness the wedding bliss include Eva Marcille, Crystal Hayslett, Devale Ellis, Tyler Perry, Trinity Whiteside, and Ebony Obsidian.

See viral coverage of the fancy nuptials below.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

