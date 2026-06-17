Seen On The Scene: The Inaugural ‘Influential Women Of Staten Island’ Awards Celebrates Community Leaders & Changemakers

Helloooooo, beautiful! One of our fave boss babes was seen on the (Staten Island) scene making an impact by shining a spotlight on her borough’s boldest and brightest.

HelloBeautiful Editorial Director Shamika Sanders recently spotlighted a dynamic group of women of color whose service, success, and stewardship took center stage at the inaugural Influential Women of Staten Island Awards.



Influential Women of Staten Island

(L-R) Mattie Reynolds, Shamika Sanders, Councilwoman Kamillah Hanks, and Alma Nikki Rosado/ Source: Prince Dukes Sr. / @pdsphotographyy

Held at Legacy Suites in Staten Island, New York, and hosted by Destiny Rodriguez of Destiny’s Happy Hour, the ravishing red invite-only luncheon brought together local leaders, entrepreneurs, and creatives for an afternoon of recognition, networking, and celebration.

Source: Prince Dukes Sr. / @pdsphotographyy

Among this year’s honorees was District 49 Councilwoman Kamillah Hanks, who received the Community Change Agent Award in recognition of her commitment to advocacy and community development.

Marci Bishop and Councilwoman Kamillah Hanks/ Source: Prince Dukes Sr. / @pdsphotographyy

Alma Nikki Rosado, immediate past president of the Jack and Jill Staten Island Chapter, was presented with the Pioneer Award for her efforts in helping establish the organization on Staten Island.

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Alma Nikki Rosado/ Source: Prince Dukes Sr. / @pdsphotographyy

Entrepreneur Amazing Grace Décor was recognized with the Visionary Award for her contributions to the community through event planning and business leadership, while Curtis High School Girls Varsity Basketball Coach Talia Sutton received the Power Player Award for her impact on young people through sports and mentorship.

Mattie Reynolds rounded out the list of honorees, earning the Boss Baddie Award for her success in corporate America and commitment to representing women of color in executive spaces.

Mattie Reynolds and Shamika Sanders/ Source: Prince Dukes Sr. / @pdsphotographyy

In addition to honoring five standout women, Sanders also used the occasion to amplify dozens more through a social media campaign highlighting her annual list of 50 Influential Women of Staten Island.

The multi-sensory affair included music by The Moody Bros. and a culinary experience curated by chef Tyasia White. Sponsors included The Doux, The B Firm PR, and She & Her Hair Studio, whose founder also spoke about her recently released documentary, Strands.

Honorees were also treated to jewelry via Christin Marie Studios.

Sanders emphasized in a statement that the awards luncheon was a prime opportunity to celebrate the women helping shape Staten Island’s future while creating the type of elevated experiences she believes are often missing from the borough’s cultural landscape.

“Working in media for 10+ years, I’ve had the pleasure of attending many luxurious events,” Sanders said. “And I rarely see those type of opportunities on Staten Island, where I live. I want to bring those types of curated experiences to my community while spotlighting local vendors, talents and figures who don’t get the recognition they deserve.”

A longtime storyteller and advocate for Black women, Sanders has built a career amplifying underrepresented voices through journalism, digital content, and social media. We’re proud to see the Influential Women of Staten Island Awards becoming an extension of the media maven’s vision.

See more Influential Women Of Staten Island Awards photos below!

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Seen On The Scene: The Inaugural ‘Influential Women Of Staten Island’ Awards Celebrates Community Leaders & Changemakers was originally published on bossip.com