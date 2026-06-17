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Mystikal Gets 20 Years In 2022 Third-Degree Rape Case

Mystikal, real name Michael Tyler, entered a plea agreement that took the matter from first-degree rape to third-degree.

Published on June 17, 2026

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Mystikal appeared in court this past Tuesday (June 16) to hear the sentence of his 2022 rape case. The judge in the matter gave Mystikal 20 years, just five years less than the maximum sentence.

As reported by local outlet WBRZ, Mystikal, real name Michael Tyler, appeared in an Ascension Parish this week in connection with the 2022 rape case that led to his arrest that year. The victim in the matter addressed the judge, detailing the physical assault and domestic abuse she suffered at the hands of Tyler.

Tyler also attempted to speak to the victim but was instead instructed to only address the judge. During that moment, Tyler took it as a moment to demand the maximum sentence be handed down to him.

“If I did that to you, I deserve the max sentence,” Tyler said.

Tyler had previously pleaded guilty to the 2022 charges and entered a plea agreement that took the charge from first-degree rape to third-degree rape. If it had remained in first-degree, Tyler would’ve received a maximum life sentence.

Last week, Tyler’s legal team filed a motion to withdraw his guilty plea, but that was shot down by the judge overseeing the case.

This is the second such case for which Mystikal is spending time behind bars. In 2004, he was arrested and charged with sexually assaulting his assistant, serving six years.

Photo: Getty

Mystikal Gets 20 Years In 2022 Third-Degree Rape Case was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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