Source: STARZ / Starz

Starzhas decided not to “cancel Christmas” for two beloved characters from the Power franchise. After months of speculation, surprise cameos, and enough cliffhangers to keep fans curious, the network has announced Power: Legacy, starring Michael Rainey Jr. and Joseph Sikora.

Power: Legacy begins a brand new chapter in the franchise that will reunite two of its most recognizable characters: Tariq St. Patrick and Tommy Egan. According to the press release, the network has ordered eight episodes of the new series, with Rainey and Sikora returning to their iconic roles.

For longtime viewers, this is the crossover they have been waiting for. Tariq carried the torch in Power Book II: Ghost, while Tommy built his own empire in Chicago during Power Book IV: Force. Now, both storylines are set to collide as Tommy returns to New York City and teams up with Tariq in an effort to take over the city.

Source: STARZ / Starz

Executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson shared that this new installment is designed to be one of the biggest chapters in franchise history. In the announcement, he teased that fans have been eager to see Tariq and Tommy share the screen again. Now, the two will be taking over New York together.

The timing is not exactly surprising. The seeds for Power: Legacy have been planted for quite some time. Fans first started theorizing about a new spinoff after the final season of Power Book II: Ghost ended with a mysterious phone call hinting that Tariq’s story was far from over. Then, Tariq’s surprise appearance during the finale of Power Book IV: Force only fueled rumors that Tommy and Tariq were headed toward a reunion.

Love Celebrity News? Get more! Join the TV One Newsletter Thank you! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The new series will be led by showrunner Gary Lennon—who previously worked on both Power and Power Book IV: Force. Franchise creator Courtney A. Kemp and 50 Cent will continue serving as executive producers, helping maintain the DNA that has made the franchise a cultural force for more than a decade.

What makes this announcement even bigger is that Power: Legacy represents a new business strategy for Starz. Unlike previous entries in the franchise, the series will be co-produced by the network and Lionsgate Television, giving the network greater ownership in one of its most successful properties.

Source: STARZ / Starz

Whether you love Tariq, ride for Tommy, or still miss Ghost, the game is far from over. New York is back in play, and Power: Legacy looks ready to remind fans why this franchise remains one of television’s most talked-about universes.

RELATED:

‘Power: Legacy’: Michael Rainey Jr. & Joseph Sikora Reprising Tariq & Tommy Roles For STARZ Spinoff Series was originally published on bossip.com