Last week, President Donald Trump drew massive backlash and allegations of racism after he — or somebody on the White House staff, as the administration has claimed — posted to his Truth Social account a video depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as apes. The AI-generated clip — which appeared at the end of a conspiracy video that suggested that 2020 election voting machines were rigged against Trump (so, yeah, he’s still on that nonsense) — was so outrageous that even GOP Sen. Tim Scott took a break from trying to tap dance his way into the president’s heart and declared that the post was “the most racist thing I’ve seen out of this White House.”

But fear not, Trump haters, Trump lovers and Black MAGAs who just want their seat at the white nationalist table (or at least a job serving ice-cold glasses of Kool-Aid), the president wants you to know he is not racist, and to prove it, he posted a video reel of all the Black celebrities he has been photographed with over the years.

OK, first of all, I just want to point out that Trump was so desperate to prove his solidarity with the Black community that he didn’t even have the forethought to edit out his photo with Sean “Diddy” Combs, as if that’s the kind of association one needs to put out there when they’re already reportedly named in the redacted Jeffrey Epstein files more than 3,000 times, and, according to Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), “more than a million times” in the unredacted files.

The reel also included a photo of Trump and Oprah Winfrey, who, just last year, Trump threatened with a federal investigation for her support of his 2024 presidential opponent, former VP Kamala Harris. He’s also pictured with Al Sharpton, Jesse Jackson, and other people on the other end of the political spectrum, whom he wouldn’t douse with his lip sweat if they were on fire.

This might just be some of the most desperate “but…but…but…I have Black friends” nonsense I’ve seen on this scale, and, as I wrote in December, after Trump randomly declared “Black people love me” during a speech that was supposed to focus on affordability, ” I really need this grand wizard of a president to stop pretending he hasn’t dedicated his second term to addressing white grievance, spreading hate speech against Somalis and Haitians, barring Black South Africans from migrating here while welcoming their white counterparts with open arms, ensuring that his anti-DEI war relegates us to whatever he thinks “Black jobs” are, stiffing HBCUs on funding, sending the military into our cities against the will of residents and that of city and state leaders, and lying about largely fictitious rises in crime to justify it.”

Not to mention that his administration has spent its first year and some change in office purging National Parks and other government-controlled institutions of Black history exhibits at the president’s behest.

If we’re being honest, posting a depiction of the Obamas as apes is actually one of Trump’s more relatively mild acts of racism. The president is demonstrably a white nationalist who is running a white nationalist regime. No amount of photo-ops with Black celebrities will change that.

