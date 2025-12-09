Texas Tough: Rep. Jasmine Crockett Officially Launches US Senate Run

Source: MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images / Getty

Welp, it’s happening, y’all: Rep. Jasmine Crockett has officially launched her bid to represent the state of Texas in the U.S. Senate.

According to NBC News, Crockett — whose House seat was redrawn by GOP goons who are clearly afraid they can’t win elections without gerrymandering their way to victory — launched her run for Senate on Monday, just before the state’s filing deadline. Now, she’s set to take on Republican Senator John Cornyn, who is already facing primary challenges by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and GOP Rep. Wesley Hunt.

From NBC:

“There are a lot of people that said, ‘You gotta stay in the House. We need our voice. We need you there,'” Crockett told her supporters as she launched her campaign Monday night. “And I understand. But what we need is a bigger voice.” Crockett, with a slogan of “Texas Tough,” pitched herself as the Democrat best-positioned to drive out turnout and appeal to disillusioned voters, saying she can build “a strong multi-racial, multi-generational coalition,” and pledged to focus on addressing the cost of living and holding President Donald Trump accountable.

While there certainly have been constituents of Crockett urging her to remain in the House — make no mistake — there have also been plenty of fans and followers of the Democrats’ most outspoken and fearless congressional leader who have been practically begging her to take on a Senate run.

It’ll be a hard race, though.

As NBC noted, “Democrats have not won a statewide race in Texas in more than 30 years,” and Crockett will be up against a voting map intentionally drawn to disadvantage her party. Not to mention, Crockett will be facing down MAGA America, which has hardly gone a week without calling her “ghetto,” a “fake ghetto hoodrat,” or a “ghetto Black b—h” just for telling the observable truth about President Donald Trump, his administration, and the capitulating GOP lawmakers who would rather do Trump’s bidding than their jobs. And when Republicans aren’t smearing her with anti-Black stereotype-based misogynoir, they’re coming for her for being too educated and financially well off, insisting that she’s a wannabe “gangsta” who “wants you to think she’s from the hood,” and a “fraud” who is only pretending to be of the Black community.

Honestly, if Kamala Harris’ time as vice president, and her unsuccessful 2024 presidential run, have taught us anything, it’s that the higher Black women climb up the political ladder, the more fierce and relentless the attacks on her from the white, fragile, and eternally aggrieved will be.

Jasmine Crockett has more than shown she doesn’t back down from fights, and she sure as hell doesn’t get intimidated easily, if at all. She’s ready for this, and we’re ready for her.

