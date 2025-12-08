Alina Habba ‘Resigns’ As Acting US Attorney In New Jersey

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Another day, another personal attorney for President Donald Trump is out as U.S. attorney after a federal judge ruled her appointment was unlawful. Of course, Alina Habba, the lawyer the Trump administration appointed to serve as the top federal prosecutor for New Jersey, is claiming she left her post voluntarily “to protect the stability and integrity” of her office, which she claims is no longer her office due to politics, not because a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit ruled in a unanimous decision that the administration ignored statutory time limits and constitutional checks requiring Senate approval for Habba’s appointment — the very same violation that ousted woefully underqualified Trump attorney Lindsey Halligan as U.S. attorney, and got her federal indictments against former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James dismissed.

From the Associated Press:

“But do not mistake compliance for surrender,” she said, adding that the administration would continue its appeal of the court rulings ousting her from the position. “This decision will not weaken the Justice Department and it will not weaken me.” Habba said she would remain with the Justice Department as a senior adviser to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi. Her former duties will, for now, be split between three lawyers in the office. Habba, 41, was appointed in March to serve a temporary term as acting U.S. attorney for New Jersey, a powerful post charged with enforcing federal criminal and civil law. Once a partner in a small New Jersey law firm, Habba was among Trump’s most visible legal defenders during the four years he was out of power, representing him in court and frequently appearing on cable TV news as his “legal spokesperson.” But she had limited federal court experience and no experience as a prosecutor, and New Jersey’s two Democratic senators indicated they would block her confirmation in the U.S. Senate.

So, just like Halligan, Habba had no experience as a prosecutor before being appointed by Trump as the highest-ranking federal prosecutor in her state. This is coming from an administration that has gone to war against diversity, equity, and inclusion, falsely claiming DEI has lowered hiring and recruitment standards to give Black people and women jobs that should rightfully go to white men.

Hell, Habba doesn’t even appear to be smart enough to realize one can’t really quit a job they’ve already been legally forced out of. In reality — a concept that waved bye-bye to Trump and all his MAGA-fied sycophants a long time ago — Habba has been singing, “You can’t fire me; I quit” since July. She, along with U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, just hasn’t been willing to accept it.

More from AP:

When her term expired in July, a panel of federal judges appointed one of her subordinates to the role instead. But Bondi promptly fired the replacement, blaming Habba’s removal on “politically minded judges.” A lower-court judge’s finding that Habba was unlawfully serving in the position soon triggered a monthslong legal standoff, prompting confusion and delays within New Jersey’s federal court system. Then, earlier this month, a federal appeals court in Philadelphia disqualified her from serving in the role, writing in their opinion that “the citizens of New Jersey and the loyal employees in the U.S. Attorney’s Office deserve some clarity and stability.” Trump’s critics say he has been exploiting legally questionable loopholes to put unqualified loyalists in jobs that require U.S. Senate confirmation. Bondi said the department will continue to fight to reverse the courts’ ruling on Habba, and she will return as U.S. attorney if those appeals are successful. But the attorney general said the ruling “has made it untenable” for Habba to remain “with politicized judges pausing trials designed to bring violent criminals to justice.” “These judges should not be able to countermand the President’s choice of attorneys entrusted with carrying out the executive branch’s core responsibility of prosecuting crime,” Bondi said.

These people really don’t think the rules laid out in the U.S. Constitution apply to them at all. Those judges —like all of the numerous federal judges who have ruled Trump policies illegal since the start of his second term — are not engaging in a political attack on the president. They’re following the law, and his administration is not. It’s really that simple.

