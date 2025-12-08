Cardi B Celebrates Stefon Diggs’ Birthday In Miami As Eagle-Eyed Fans Suspect She & Nicki Minaj Are Staying At The Same Hotel

While Bardi shows off her snapback to celebrate Stefon Diggs’ birthday, social media sleuths suspect Cardi B is staying at the same Miami hotel as Nicki Minaj for Art Basel.

Now fans are wondering whether the rap rivals will mind their business on the beach despite the Onika overlap, or if they’ll dive right back into their beef.

Source: Taylor Hill/ Kevin Mazur/ ANGELA WEISS

Stefon is enjoying his week off from work, and party girl Cardi is back outside to twerk and turn up for her man’s birthday bash. The Patriots player put off the party for turning 32 until his bye week, and it was worth the wait. Surrounded by his loved ones, Stefon and Cardi danced the night away and even shared some steamy smooches.

In one video, Cardi stands over the NFL star before leaning in for a kiss…

And in another, she sweetly steals a smooch while they’re talking.

Owww!

Love TV One? Get more! Join the TV One Newsletter Thank you! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

At dinner, Cardi serenaded the father of her new baby boy with the Stevie Wonder version of “Happy Birthday.” The festivities continued at a nightclub where viral videos showed the Grammy winner turning up with her best friend, Star Brim, and Mama Diggs. They looked like one big happy family while rapping along to Cardi’s epic diss “Pretty & Petty.” We love to see it!

Of course, the “Bodega Baddie” gave her baller boo a twerktastic dance to “Take Me Thru Dere” in her skintight plunging black dress with a peek-a-boo back covered in chains.

We see you, Cardi!

With the Art Basel taking over Miami, Cardi continued the jaw-dropping looks for the star-studded weekend. However, that’s not the only reason her vacation pics have fans buzzing.

Hit the flip to see why social media suspects Cardi B could run into her Onika opp any moment while staying at the same hotel.