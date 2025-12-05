Deiondra Sanders Slams Jacquees’ ‘Can’t See His Son’ Claims, Releases Receipts Contradicting His Story–‘One Thing I’m Not Is Bitter’

Deiondra Sanders shares photos and videos showing their son spending time with Jacquees, refuting his allegations.

Deiondra Sanders declares she's not bitter and won't let rumors about her keeping the child away spread.

Co-parenting drama often spills onto social media, but Deiondra Sanders aims to set the record straight.

Deiondra Sanders is putting her co-parenting struggle on full blast amid Jacquees‘ allegations that she’s keeping their son from him.

On Dec. 4, Deiondra fired back on social media after Jacquees dropped cryptic messages on X about women allegedly “keeping fathers from their kids.” According to reports from The Shade Room, she didn’t hold back.

Deiondra uploaded pictures and videos to her Instagram Story showing their son, Snow Sanders Broadnax (aka Baby Snow), hanging out with his dad. One snap shows Snow playing on the floor at Jacquees’ home. Another shows him in a stroller with the caption, “His daddy sent me this.” She even shared a clip of the toddler riding in a car with family, soundtracked by laughter, writing, “His daddy sent me this in November.” Clearly, Snow is with his dad, and the claims that she’s blocking him from fatherhood? That’s not it.

Then came the public declaration. In her post, Deiondra wrote, “Y’all gone stop playing with me. One thing I’m not is bitter. I’m not keeping anyone from they son. I’m not speaking on this anymore.”

Let’s rewind to why this drama even sparked up. A few days earlier, Jacquees had shared vague posts online criticizing women who keep fathers from their children. Fans immediately speculated he might be referring to his own co-parenting situation. His words, which have since been deleted, stoked rumors. People began asking if he was airing out issues with Deiondra in public. His insinuations about family and access struck a nerve, and Deiondra wasn’t having it.

Jacquees also shared that his baby mama, Deiondra, refuses to play his music for their son. He goes on to say that she doesn’t want him to see Jacquees’ side of the family, as she is “controlling.”

Fans chimed in with their thoughts on the situation. With one fan saying, “that baby too young to be listening to bed.”

Deiondra’s pushback seemed to address outside speculation and pressure from the Internet, too. She made it clear she values transparency when it comes to Snow. Between posts showing father-son time and a refusal to allow rumors to spread unchecked, Deiondra clapped back against the narrative that she’s keeping Snow away. And with her words and receipts, she claims their son is free to see his father and that she won’t be dragged into drama over it.

At the end of the day, co-parenting is already messy without social media throwing fuel onto the fire. But Deiondra is here to set the record straight with or without the clout.

