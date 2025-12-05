Virginia Grand Jury Declines To Reindict Letitia James

Source: Pacific Press / Getty

Last month, a federal judge dismissed indictments against former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James after finding that Lindsey Halligan, the U.S. attorney appointed by President Donald Trump, was unlawfully appointed to handle the cases. Halligan was also a woefully incompetent reverse-DEI hire who had no prior experience as a prosecutor, and she was only placed in the role after the Trump administration fired seasoned DOJ prosecutors for opposing the charges they believed had no merit in James’ case, and others reportedly expressed concern over the flimsy case against Comey, who was indicted for allegedly giving false statements and obstruction of a congressional proceeding, charges that are related to his testimony on Russia’s interference with the 2016 presidential election — a case that was already falling apart before it was dismissed.

Well, on Thursday, the Justice Department attempted to reindict James on charges of bank fraud and making a false statement to a financial institution, but a grand jury in Virginia said no. As previously reported, the original indictment against James was dismissed without prejudice, meaning whenever the Trump administration got its ducks in a row, it could move to indict her again. Apparently, getting a grand jury in Virginia to indict James a second time should have been a slam dunk. Instead, it was another L for Trump’s MAGA-fied DOJ.

From the Washington Post:

The refusal by a grand jury in Norfolk was an unusual event — grand juries seldom reject a prosecutor’s case. It marks a major defeat for President Donald Trump, who has made a priority of prosecuting James, a longtime foe. As New York attorney general, James brought a civil fraud case against Trump and his real estate empire, which resulted in a verdict that Trump and others in his company had committed fraud. James’s attorney called the grand jury’s refusal to reindict “a decisive rejection of a case that should never have existed in the first place.” “This should be the end of this case,” attorney Abbe Lowell said in a statement.

Of course, the Trump administration isn’t ready to throw in the towel just yet, apparently. An official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly told the Post, “There should be no premature celebrations,” implying that the administration will come back and try to indict James again, hoping the expression “third time’s a charm” holds true.

So, basically, this Dollar Store DOJ won’t give up until it ends up looking as foolish as it did when it failed to get a grand jury to indict a man who threw a sub sandwich at a Border Patrol agent in Washington, D.C., and then opted to indict him on misdemeanor charges instead, only to fail to get a guilty verdict.

The twice-failed case against James comes amid a particularly bad week for Trump, as polls showed his already abysmal approval rating is the lowest it’s ever been. Even MAGA voters disapprove of his handling of the economy by 37%. Trump spent Monday night crashing out on his Truth Social platform with some 160 posts featuring QMoronic conspiracy theories, AI videos, petty and unprompted attacks on his political rivals, bigoted nonsense, and delusional claims of a competent and successful presidency that, apparently, few people believe.

So, I guess what I’m saying is, the only thing that would be more amusing than watching Trump and his trailer park administration continue to lose over and over again, would be Letitia James celebrating her recent win by throwing a sub sandwich at a Border Patrol agent.

I mean, she probably shouldn’t do it — but I’d laugh.

